PM Imran Khan visits Coronavirus Isolation Center in capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited coronavirus Isolation Center in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to details, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister about arrangements and facilities available at the centre which a fifty bed facility for coronavirus patients.

During the visit to Isolation Center, Prime Minister Imran Khan also performed earth-breaking of Isolation Hospital and Infectious Diseases Treatment Center which will be established by the FWO.