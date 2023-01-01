PM offers nawafil at Roza-e-Rasool

MADINAH MUNAWRAH (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah and paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

The prime minister offered nawafil at the Roza the Wednesday evening. Afterwards, the caretaker Prime Minister visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet (SAW)’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located adjacent to Masjad-e-Nabvi. Dr Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Prophet (SAW)’s Museum, warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing about the historical museum, which showcases the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as well as the Islamic civilization. PM Kakar expressed his deep appreciation for the museum and applauded the efforts made to preserve and present the rich Islamic heritage.

As a token of appreciation, Dr Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani presented the prime minister with a shield and books, symbolizing the cherished connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting Islamic heritage and fostering mutual understanding. The museum chronicles the Prophet’s (SAW) journey and highlights significant events and teachings through multimedia. It also showcases Islamic civilization’s achievements in various fields. The museum promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding, fostering respect for diverse beliefs and cultures.

PM urges nation to follow Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings of compassion, unity: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the nation to obey the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) 1445 Hijri, extended his greetings to the whole of the Pakistani nation as well as the Muslim world. He said the Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s life was a shining example of compassion, tolerance and love with his character teaching kindness, justice and mercy to become a ray of hope in today’s divided world. The prime minister called for turning to the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges.

Kakar also called for compassion for the poor and needy as emphasised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Let us come together to help those who are struggling, become a supporting hand for those in need, and build a better and more equal society for all,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was also a moment to renew the pledge to inculcate the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s values in personal lives. He prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle for peace, progress and brotherhood and enable his countrymen to follow the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings both collectively and individually.