PML-N’s Sanaullah recalls Nawaz’s ouster

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah recalled on Thursday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster when he was overthrown by former president General Pervez Musharraf on October 12, 1999.

Expressing his thoughts in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said, “Today will be remembered as the blackest day in the country’s history, when the democratic government was toppled. If that event would not happened, things could have been different, and the country’s economy would have been strengthened”.

“Even the PML-N-led government had to face the crisis when it came into power in 2013. No one was ready to invest in the country. It was Nawaz Sharif who came to the country’s rescue. He played a vital role in a bid to end the menace of terrorism in the country,” Sanaullah added.

Recalling the tenure of the coalition government, the former interior minister said: “Even though we could not manage to control the inflation, we averted the risks of the country’s default within 16 months.”

He asserted, “No other party is capable of steer the country out of the quagmire, with the exception of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), spearheaded by Nawaz Sharif.”

Few days back, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday decided that former interior minister Rana Sanaullah will handle the affairs pertaining to his grand welcome.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will monitor the mobilisation of the entire party.

The former premier had directed all the party leaders, who are currently present in London and other foreign countries, to return to the country within a week.