Police arrest PTI leaders Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar

LAHORE (NNI): Lahore Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Hammad Azhar. A Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) police Iqbal Town team took Mian Rasheed into custody from a locality in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Sunday.

In another action, another police team also detained Faisal Mehar, the secretary of PTI leader Hammad Azhar, from his Sabzazar residence at the crack of dawn. Mehmood-ur-Rasheed remained the provincial minister in the tenure of Sardar Usman Bozdar as the Punjab chief minister. Major key leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Chaudhy Fawad Hussian, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musarrat Cheema and others.

Police said number of criminals arrested in the last five days has reached 3,185. These arrests were made following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that COAS Asim Munir already clarified that no more attack on army installations would be tolerated..

PTI protestors torched Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House in Lahore and attacked General Headquarters (GHQ) and other army installations.

Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as black day while former premier Imran Khan denied any involvement in the attacks and insisted PTI is a peaceful party.

Police arrests PTI’s Yasmin Rashid from hospital: Police has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from hospital.

Yasmin, who was still waiting for her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail has earlier experienced a rapid deterioration in her health. The PTI leader was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore where her treatment is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court ordered the immediate release of 17 PTI women workers, including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LHC judge Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid announced the ruling on petition filed against the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.

Hearing a petition, the court ordered her release if she is not “required in any criminal case”.

The petition maintained that Rashid was not named in a first information report filed at the Sarwar Road police station and her arrest was “illegal”.

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others had been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests’ following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.