PPP supports CPEC for benefits of masses: Bilawal

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday that his party has allways supported the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for benefits of people of Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has paid several visit to the brotherly country China and initiated work on CPEC for which credit goes to his father. On the other hands, he said that PMLN had diverted huge financial resources to projects such as Orange Line and had this amount spent on education and health sectors may have benefited hundreds of thousands of people.

Bilawal said that PPP strongly believed in power of masses rather politcal victimization, adding there was no politcal prisoner in the tenure of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari governments. He said PPP was the first political party that presented its manfestio and that his struggle was against unemployment, poverty, price hike and hunger.

Without naming PTI Founder, he said a polical leader who was making tall slogans of arresting and throwing politcal opponents in jails besides not giving NRO was now in prison and is talking about negotiation. Despite 10 years long rule of PTI, he said that the problems of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were not addressed and grievances of masses increased.

Bilawal said that people were real powers in democracy and urged them to exercise their right of franchise wisely on February 8, 2024. While highlighting salient features of his party manfestio, he said that his party would construct three million houses for poor people. Bilawal said the politics of two times elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Quaid e Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto revolves around masses.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be put on path of devolopment besides the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of the province to be removed. Bilawal while expressing sorrow over embattled Imran Khan-founded party during electioneering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gets bad karma after trying to clutch political lifeline of its rivals besides promoting hate based politics.

Without naming Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal said that he don’t know what would happen to those who were trying to run away from elections due to winter season. “They have the history of running away from polls whether it was municipal elections or by-polls.” He said PTI founder had been asked to refrain from arresting women and stop doing politics of hate when he was premier and paid it a deaf year.

Bilawal said PTI founder had toppled his government by saying ‘surprise’ and questioned how do you feel about the surprise now?” He claimed that the PML-N represents the elites while the PPP symbolises the common people, which is, according to him, the only party contesting general polls with a manifesto.

Bilawal vowed to end politics of division and hate after coming into power and would shift the political dynamics. He said that there was only a contest between ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ in the forthcoming general polls and appealed voters not to waste their votes on independent candidates.

The PPP came second after the Nawaz-led party in 2013 election and secured 42 of the 342 seats while in 2018, with 54 seats, it was runner-up to PMLN and PTI. Bilawal vowed to bring an economic revolution to the country, focusing on improving per capita income (PCI), employment, regularisation of katchi abadis, 300 free electricity units to deserving families via solar projects, construction of three million houses, kisan cards, youth cards and a chain of hospitals for free medical treatment. Bilawal Bhutto urged masses to exercise their right of votes wisely and elect committed political representatives with a strong will to address their problems swiftly and take the country on road to progress and development.