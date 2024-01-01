PPP’s Faisal Kundi leads the race for KP governorship

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Amid reports about the removal of incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Pakistan People’s Party started considering four names for the post of KP governor, on Thursday.

Sources claimed that PPP spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi hailing from Dera Ismail Khan was a strong candidate for governorship.

Meanwhile the name of PPP Provincial General Secretary Shazi from Hazara Division was also among the top contenders. The name of former provincial president of People’s Party Najamuddin was also circulating in political circles.

The former provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party Humayun Khan was also included in the list of probables.