PTI to now hold intra-party elections on March 3

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to now hold intra-party elections on March 3.

According to the schedule of the elections unveiled on Thursday, the nomination papers for the intra-party elections can be submitted on February 23 and 24.

The schedule said that scrutiny for PTI intra-party elections will be held on February 25, while decision on nomination papers in PTI intra-party elections will be made by February 27.

The polling for PTI intra-party elections will be held on March 3. Polling for intra-party elections will be held in all four provincial secretariats including the central office.

It may be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year had declared the PTI’s intra-party polls held earlier as unconstitutional and revoked its iconic symbol ‘bat’.

The ECP verdict was later challenged in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which had overturned the order. However, the ECP’s decision prevailed when the matter was taken to the Supreme Court.

In the aftermath of the electoral watchdog’s decision, party leaders contested the Feb 8 elections as independent candidates.

The party had again tried to hold intra-PTI elections a few days before the general elections but decided to defer them.