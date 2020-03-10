President calls for collaborative efforts to deal with common challenges, threats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for collaborative efforts to deal with common challenges and threats.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Institute of Risk Management in Islamabad on Tuesday, he pointed out that global warming, viruses, religious rivalries and national conflicts are the major prevailing threats to the world community.

The President said global warming poses a huge risk to the humanity but regretted that it is not being understood by the world. He said forty to fifty percent of the insect population is already missing and we have to be serious to save the humanity. Referring to the collapse of a building in Karachi which claimed twenty seven lives, the President stressed that we should be concerned to build more secure structures.

The President said it is important to understand that good governance and effective risk management is not only essential and beneficial for the private sector but it is equally important for the public sector as well. He said we have supported and encouraged the adoption of best governance, risk management and compliance practices in all government offices to ensure a corruption free Pakistan.

Managing Director Mari Petroleum Company Limited Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.