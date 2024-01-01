President calls for enhancing trade relations with US, UAE

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized the need for further boosting of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in diverse sectors for mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President urged the need to increase collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s.

He said that Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in the Pakistan’s economy.

He maintained that Pakistan and the UAE need to collaborate in the agricultural sector by sharing new technologies as food security is a growing concern for the region due to climate change.

During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted that the UAE is committed to Pakistan’s development and would continue to stand with Pakistan.

He stressed upon the need to transform the existing bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership between two countries.

He said that big companies from the UAE are keen to invest in aviation, agriculture, renewable energy, education and healthcare in Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States and exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

He was talking to US Ambassador Donald Blome, who called on him, in Islamabad today.

The President said American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

During the meeting, the President said Pakistan and the United States have long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States spanning over seven decades, which needs to be further strengthened.

Asif Ali Zardari said the top priority of Pakistan is to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges. He highlighted that climate change is a global issue, and Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts. He said Pakistan wants to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irrigation techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irrigation.

The US Ambassador said Pakistan and the United States can enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security.

He informed that the United States has completed the Sindh Basic Education Program to build climate-resilient schools to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector.

Donald Blome also congratulated the President on assuming the office for a second time.