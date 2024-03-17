President emphasizes promotion of barter trade, economic relations with Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized promotion of barter trade and economic relations with Iran in line with the potential of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He was talking to Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam who called on him in Islamabad today.

Expressing his commitment to further strengthen the Pak-Iran ties, the President called for working together to overcome the common challenges faced by both sides.

On his part, the Ambassador said Pak-Iran ties are getting stronger with time and there is a need to increase the bilateral trade volume, banking cooperation, and air and business linkages.

He said Pakistan can benefit from the Chahbahar-Zahedan railroad for trade with Central Asia, Europe and Turkiye.

The Ambassador congratulated the President on assuming the office and expressed the hope that Pak-Iran relations would further increase under his leadership.

He also conveyed warm regards from Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi.