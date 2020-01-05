Probe team finds evidence in Logar sex abuse case

KABUL (TOLO News): A probe team by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has found evidence to support allegations of sex abuse of children and teenagers at some schools in Logar province, according to a member of the rights organization.

The commission plans to keep the details secret until the probe team completes its investigation. The allegations were first brought to light last November.

“The probe has revealed some evidence, but results will not be disclosed until our investigation is completed,” said Zabihullah Farhang, head of media office of the AIHRC.

The Attorney General’s Office spokesman Jamshid Rasuli also said they have found some evidence for the claims of sexual abuse of children in Logar but added that the findings are not sufficient.

“The documents found by our colleagues are not at the level to which the assigned team will need to make its decision,” said Rasuli.

But an elder from Logar said the findings on such allegations should be made public as soon as possible.

“Those who have made such allegations about Logar, whether they are true or not, the people should know as soon as possible,” Sayed Farhad Akbari said.