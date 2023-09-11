PTI demands poll date from President

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday demanded an immediate announcement of the election date in a letter sent to President Arif Alvi. Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub Khan wrote to Dr Arif Alvi saying that under Article 48(5) of the constitution of Pakistan 1973, he has to appoint a date for holding the general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

He said that the announcement of the date is a constitutional obligation and mandatory for the President of Pakistan. According to the constitution, the state should implement its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people and conduct the elections for the National Assembly as it is the basic foundation of democracy.

Since the National Assembly was dissolved by President Alvi on August 9, 2023 on the advice of the Prime Minister, the election date has to be given by him according to the constitution and the law as well as the judgements of the Supreme Court, said PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

He also said that under Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been given the right to appoint and announce the poll date but it is subject to the constitution. However, the right of ECP to fix a date for elections is subject to Article 48(5), therefore, when the National Assembly is dissolved by the President, it is the President alone who can fix the date.