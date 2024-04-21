PTI leadership always instigated people to de-stabilize country for personal gains: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary while strongly condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Sunday said that that PTI had always resorted to all those acts which could de-stabilize Pakistan.

In a statement on local Television, Talat Chauhdary said the PTI leadership did not tolerate their political opponents and PTI founder always instigated the people to de-stabilize the country for his personal gains. The PTI leadership instigated people to carry out May 9 incident, he added.

He highlighted, “The court has declared both PTI founder and his spouse guilty in theft cases and now they wanted to create chaos in the country to divert attention of the people from their wrongdoings.”

Regarding illness of Bushra Bibi, he said, “The medical team has declared her completely fit and healthy except minor indigestion issue after carrying out ultrasound and various medical tests.”

He went on to say that PTI was using Bushra’s Bibi health issue as propaganda tool in order to secure her release, particularly in £ 190 million theft case.