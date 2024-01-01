Man ‘involved in malicious campaign’ against CJP Isa arrested

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A man allegedly involved in malicious social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has been apprehended.

Identified as Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, he allegedly misused the platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to malign and hurl death threats at the chief justice.

Abdul Wasay is alleged to have played a significant role in orchestrating a detrimental social media campaign against Qazi Faez Isa. Law-enforcement agencies took swift action, promptly detaining the suspect.

Sources indicate that investigation is under way to identify those involved in the social media campaign against the chief justice of Pakistan.

Authorities have affirmed their commitment to take strict legal action against all those found involved in the malicious campaign once they are identified through the investigation process.

Earlier, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed on Jan 16 to probe a smear campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms.

The JIT comprises representatives from the Intelligence Bureau, the Inter-Services Intelligence, the deputy inspector-general of Islamabad police, a representative from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and any other co-opted member.