Qureshi lauds Saudi’s ‘steadfast’ support for Kashmir in phone call with FM Faisal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday.

The two reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship and reiterated the shared resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, including as a key member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Views were exchanged on working together to advance the Kashmir cause, including from the OIC platform.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to remain in close contact.

Last month, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to calm tensions in the Gulf region.

FM Qureshi had underlined the need to reduce tension in the Gulf region to ensure peace, stability and security.

He said Pakistan would support all efforts for peace and provide all possible facilitation for constructive engagement among parties concerned.

The foreign minister underscored the need for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid taking any further escalatory step, work for defusing tensions, and finding ways for constructive engagement.