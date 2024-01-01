Raisi, Murad discuss economic opportunities

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday during his visit to Karachi and had a detailed discussion on Pakistan-Iran economic opportunities, including issues concerning investment.

A statement issued by CM Shah’s spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said the Iranian president and provincial chief held a meeting discussing investment issues and bilateral economic opportunities. Provincial ministers also attended the meeting. CM Shah said the Sindh government had always encouraged private enterprise and there were “vast investment opportunities” in various sectors across the province.

A ceremony was later held in honour of the Iranian president who also addressed it and “expressed his delight” at being hosted in Sindh. Addressing the ceremony, CM Shah said: “It is a matter of pride and honour for me that today I am welcoming the president of a brotherly country, a long-time friend, sympathiser and benefactor of Pakistan,” adding that Pak-Iran relations spanned “centuries”.

“The religious, academic, cultural and economic ties between us are strong and deepening with time. Pakistan and Iran have supported each other wholeheartedly,” he said. CM Shah said the two countries were passing through an “important period in history” where brotherhood, unity and mutual support were “essential”.

“We are facing various problems in which terrorism, illegal trade, climate change and its negative effects, increasing atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir are the top. “Genocide of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir is a matter of concern. In the eyes of Pakistan, a peaceful solution to the problems of Palestine and Kashmir is the most important need of the hour,” the chief minister said.

He added that Muslims should unite and support Palestinians in this difficult time. Shah further said that Pakistan’s “firm and principled stand” was that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinians should be given their rights while the problem of Kashmiris must be solved in the light of UN resolutions.

Raisi earlier landed at Jinnah International Airport’s old terminal where he was received by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers. He later visited Mazar-i-Quaid where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers with provincial officials and his delegation in tow. Raisi’s subsequent visit was to the Sindh Chief Minister’s House. A ceremony was held in which an honourary doctorate was awarded to the Iranian president by Governor Tessori.