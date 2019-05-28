Rear Admiral Ahmed Saeed promoted to vice admiral rank

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Ahmed Saeed of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of vice admiral with immediate effect.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1985, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy Tuesday said.

The flag officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also qualified Senior Naval Command Course from China.The admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer Pakistan Navy Submarine and Commander 5th Submarine Squadron. His major staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Director Submarine Operations, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters and Director General Joint Warfare and Training at Joint Services Headquarters, Islamabad.

The admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Project-II at Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).