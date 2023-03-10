Regional cooperation to solve Afghanistan’s problems

TEHRAN (Khaama Press): At a meeting in Tehran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, and Bakhtiar Saidov, acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan, discussed the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry, the parties stressed the importance of cooperation and assistance from neighbouring countries to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, in Tashkent, delegates from neighbouring states, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan, attended the first conference of special representatives to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

The participants stressed the need for long-lasting peace in Afghanistan and the provision of humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan people.

Moreover, the meeting also pointed out the significance of Afghanistan’s political, security and social development for the region.

Iran and Uzbekistan have always stressed forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan, including women, political parties, and ethnic and religious minorities.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the international community has not recognized the current government. However, the Islamic Emirate claims it has fulfilled all the conditions for its recognition, including forming an inclusive government.