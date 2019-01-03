Registration of candidates begins for presidential elections in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The registration process of candidates for presidential election kicked off today in Kabul, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) officials said.

Abdul Latif Pedram was the first candidate to register his name for the upcoming elections.

Zabiullah Sadat, a spokesman for the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan said the registration process of the candidates will continue for another seventeen days, until 20th of January.

The registration process of the candidates was due to kick off on 22nd of December but the election commission officials are saying that the process was delayed as the exact schedule for the elections had not been ascertained.

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) on Sunday announced that the presidential elections would be organized on 20th of July 2019.

IEC Chief Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad said the commission would not be able to hold presidential elections on 20th of April due to the existing issues in the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan.

Sayad further added that security, operational, and technical related issues are among the key problems the Independent Election Commission is facing to hold the presidential elections on time.

He said the commission is also facing other issues, including technical and operational problems to hold the elections as scheduled before.