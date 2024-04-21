Sarfarz Bugti felicitates Shahzaib on his victory in Karate Combat 45 competition

QUETTA (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti felicitated Shahzaib Rind on his victory in the Karate Combat 45 competition. Sarfraz Bugti in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that Shahzaib Rind had made the nation proud by defeating the Indian player.

In the decisive fight, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Rind defeated India’s Rana Singh in the last-round clash of the 3 vs 3 team fight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday. Pakistan emerged victorious over India with a score of 2-1 in the Karate Combat 45 competition in Dubai, on Saturday night.

Shahzaib Rind showcased an impressive performance, overpowering India’s Rana Singh to secure the decisive win. Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth of Balochistan had always raised the green flag in the sports fields and brought laurels to the country.

The CM said that he was proud of the youth of Balochistan who were making the name of Pakistan famous all over the world.