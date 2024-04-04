Saudi Arabia invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received an Umrah invitation from Saudi government, on Thursday.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz will leave for Saudi Arabia once modalities are finalized for meeting between him and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the sources, the Saudi government was working on various proposals ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit and there are reports that Saudi govt will offer an economic package to Pakistan.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will also discuss cooperation on various projects. On the occasion, the PM will also extend an invitation to Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan.

There are reports that Saudi government was keen to invest one billion dollars in Balochistan’s Reko Diq project. Moreover, Saudi government was also interested to promote mutual cooperation in agriculture and other sectors. All the projects and proposals will be finalized during Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh.