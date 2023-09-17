Saudi culture, heritage showcased at Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition

RIYADH: Saudi heritage and traditional handicrafts are being showcased at a major expo taking place in the UAE.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority is representing the Kingdom at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

Organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club under the title “Sustainability and Heritage — A Reborn Aspiration,” the event will run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center until Sept. 8.

Visitors, particularly children, have been flocking to the reserve’s pavilion to find out more about the nature reserve and Saudi culture.

With a focus on the past, present, and future, pavilion staff have been highlighting the economic and community activities associated with the region’s arts and crafts.

Details about the wildlife and landscapes of the reserve are also on offer along with information on historic landmarks, tourism attractions, and crafts such as sewing, knitting, embroidery, spinning, drawing, and sculpture.

Modern visual aids and traditional majlis provide an immersive experience and the exhibition features honey produced within the reserve.

The authority aims to support environmental, cultural, and heritage values, while promoting traditional sports and sustainable hunting.

Visitors can explore Al-Ashar Pool, located 50 km north of Truba city. The historic site is an important point along the Zubaida Trail, an ancient route used by Hajj pilgrims traveling through the Qassim region on their journey from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah. A 3-D model of the pool and its architectural landmarks is on display in the booth.

The reserve plays a key role in promoting sustainable hunting practices by sharing insights from the North Reserve, which spans 2,000 sq. km within the broader Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority.

It is the Kingdom’s first sustainable hunting reserve, established to regulate hunting activities and preserve the environment. The authority promotes responsible hunting practices, protects wildlife and habitats, and works to help revive traditional hunting methods.

