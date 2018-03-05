Senate win proves PML-N will sweep 2018 general polls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and lawmakers on Sunday said that results of the Senate elections have proved that PML-N is the largest political party of the country and will win coming general election this year.

In a media interview, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said that results of the Senate elections were writing on the wall for the leaders of the politics of lies and conflicts. Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said the PML-N would sweep the 2018 general polls with more majority than in the 2013 elections. He said the PML-N would be triumphant in the court of masses during general elections, 2018.

Senator Saud Majeed said the PML-N cannot be expelled from hearts of the people, adding politics of sit-ins and disorder had been defeated and such politics had no place in the country.

MPA Pir Ghulam Farid said that PTI would face a major setback in the next general elections as its government in KP had done nothing for the people’s welfare.

He said that no opponent can put finger at development projects carried out by the PML-N government, adding destinations become easy when one moves on with honesty, passion and determination. “The last four years of the PML-N government is the story of these pure emotions”, he added. He said that politics elements, who obstructed development and prosperity through their negative politics had been fully exposed.

The PML-N government would win the next elections because it had served the people selflessly, Farid said.

