Ibrahim Sanjrani Fort needs repair, says locals

KABUL (TOLOnews): Cultural activists in Nimroz said that the ancient fort Ibrahim Khan Sanjrani in this province’s Chakhansur district is at risk of deterioration.

They asked the Islamic Emirate to pay serious attention to the restoration and maintenance of this historical site.

This castle is believed to have a 400-year history.

“If there is anything about which we can be proud, it is clearly our history, and the best way to describe our history is through ancient works,” cultural activist Omid Baloch told a TOLOnews correspondent covering Nimroz.

“Ibrahim Khan Sanjrani Castle is one of the most famous historical castles that shows our history and identity. We ask the government to restore this historical castle,” Mehrullah Baloch, another cultural activist said.

However, local officials of Nimroz said that efforts are underway to restore and maintain the historical area in this province.

“It is our responsibility to take care of ancient monuments because they are both historical and can be a source of income for us,” said Habibullah Elham, head of information and culture in Nimroz.

According to provincial officials, the majority of the historical castles and monuments in this province date back to the ancient Sistan era.