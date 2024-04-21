Sirajuddin Haqqani: education is domestic matter

KABUL (TOLO News): The acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqani, said that girls’ education in the country is a domestic matter and that other countries should not interfere.

Sirajuddin Haqani, in a meeting with the representatives and elders of the Union of Afghans residing in Europe, said that the world must accept that Afghanistan is now an independent country.

“There are certain problems in Afghanistan that are internal matters for Afghans, and we are working to resolve these challenges; however, the international community should not impose external prescriptions on Afghans,” said Abdul Matin Qane, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior.

According to Abdul Matin Qane, the acting Minister of Interior pledged that efforts are ongoing to address the challenges within the country.

“We have always said that we want to interact with the world on the basis of mutual respect, and the Islamic Emirate does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country and expects others not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he added.

The representatives and elders of the Union of Afghans residing in Europe discussed issues such as girls’ education, women’s employment, and expanding relationships with countries with the interim government during meetings with officials of the Islamic Emirate.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, head of the Union of Afghans residing in Sweden, said: “So far, as we have met and spoken with officials of the Islamic Emirate, they have committed to us that they are working on reforming and sustaining the system with the advice of the leader of the Islamic Emirate to ensure the satisfaction of the Afghan nation.”

The acting Minister of Education also discussed the progress of the education sector and the facilitation of amenities in the field of education and training in the country.