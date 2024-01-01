SNGPL’s gas theft crackdown: 654 connections disconnected

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 654 connections; Rs. 21.8 million fine imposed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas. The team also imposed a fine of Rs. 0.10 million against gas pilferers.

In Multan 7 connections were disconnected on illegal use while another 5 disconnected on use of compressor.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 84 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and an amount of Rs. 2.93 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

In Sahiwal, two connections were disconnected due to the illegal use of gas.

In Faisalabad, the team disconnected 2 connections for illegal use of gas while imposing a fine of Rs. 0.05 million against gas pilfers.

The regional team of Mardan disconnected 8 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed a fine of Rs. 0.19 million against gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur, the team disconnected 2 connections on the illegal use of gas and another 8 on the use of a compressor.

The regional team of Sheikhupura disconnected 418 on illegal use of gas while another 114 on the use of compressors and also imposed a fine of Rs. 18.60 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 19 FIRs against gas pilferers.