Social Welfare Department, gov’t of Sindh handed over two buildings for establishing Drug Rehabilitation Centre

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Social Welfare Department is paying an active role in combating the menace of drug addiction in Sindh Province.

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh had handed over two buildings for establishing Drug Rehabilitation Centre (namely Benazir Shaheed ANF MATRC Sindh) in Dilboth Goth Malir, and Manghopir for one year to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Interior & Narcotics, Government of Pakistan, the tenure of agreement ended on 18th December, 2023. Whereas, the Chief Minister Sindh graciously granted permission to extend the agreement for further two (02) years till December 2025.

In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony between Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) held in the presence of Minister Social Welfare Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz dated 25.01.2024.

Whereas, it was attended by Mr. Sajid Jamal Abro Secretary Social Welfare Department, Brig. Umar Farooq Regional Director Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh, Lt Col. Shakirullah Joint Director ANF Sindh, Lt Col (R ) Pervez Hussain Project Director Benazir Shaheed ANF MATRC Sindh.