Babies from 35 weeks and weighing less than 2 kg can be blind if not screened on time

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Under the banner of Ophthalmology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, a meeting of eye specialists from several other major hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized in relation to retinopathy of pre-natal children. Experts at the meeting said that since newborn care services are improving worldwide, many more premature babies are surviving.

Participants reported that preterm infants received more uncontrolled oxygen during their nursery and NICU stays. Some develop chest infections, diarrhea, anemia and other ailments and require blood transfusions and antibiotics.

Sometimes twins and triplets are born. All of these are risk factors for developing retinopathy in premature babies.

According to the participants, Pakistan Retinopathy of Prematurity Guidelines require retinopathy of prematurity screening for all preterm infants born at less than 35 weeks of gestation and birth weight less than 2 kg.

This retinopathy of prematurity screening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has started in 2019 at MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar. This screening is also done at LRH, Ayub Teaching Hospital, CMH Peshawar and Prime Hospital Peshawar.

In this important meeting, Assistant Professor Dr. Samina Karim of Hayatabad Medical Complex, ROP Coordinator Rohi, Dr. Zaheer Babar from Peshawar Medical College, Dr. Noor Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmologist from Frontier Institute of Ophthalmology, Dr. Rabia from CMH Peshawar, Participated in the event and learned about the different stages of retinopathy of prematurity, treatment options and future retinopathy of prematurity in other hospitals of KP. A plan to expand services was discussed.

On attending the meeting, Director of the Program, Ophthalmology Department Prof. Dr. Sadia Sethi welcomed the guests while Chairperson Dr. Nazli Gul thanked the participants for participating in this important meeting.