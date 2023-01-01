Three die in separate incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): Three persons died in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan, the police and Rescue 1122 officials said here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that a 35-year-old man named Rizwan Yaqubzai son of Sahib Jan resident of Maddi area filed a report with Kulachi Police Station that he along with his 29-year-old brother Zafran was coming home after grazing goats. His brother was sitting behind him on a bullock cart loaded with firewood when unknown person fired at his brother as they reached Gandi Suf Hidayat Ullah area. As a result, Zafran died on the spot and the assailant fled from the scene. The police registered a case against unknown accused and started investigations.

In another incident, one Mulazim Hussain resident of Malekhi area of Paroa tehsil was buried under the debris as the wall of his house collapsed on him, a Rescue 1122 official said.

Similarly, 18-year-old boy namely Faheem son of Abdul Rasheed was electrocuted while fixing electric wiring of his home in Yarikhel area within the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station, said police spokesman.

Independence Day preparations in full swing: Like other cities of the country, the preparations have been finalized to mark Independence Day in Dera Ismail Khan city with full zeal and fervour as the bazaars (markets) and different roads were decorated with national flags and lightening.

The markets witnessing unusual rush as the residents are still enthusiastically engaged in purchasing unique and colourful items to mark the day with great pomp and show.

The citizens have hoisted national flags at rooftops of their houses and shops. All the government buildings and historical structures in the city have been decorated with colourful lighting which gives an illuminated view arousing inner passion, love and reverence for the motherland.

Besides shops in main bazaars, vendors have set up stalls of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who played key role in independence of the country. The air is quite charged with sense of patriotism due to soul-stirring national songs that echoed at almost all sale points of Independence Day’s items.

Some people can be seen with their vehicles and motorcycles decorated with big national flags and banners in order to look unique and celebrate the Independence Day to their heart’s content. However, the citizens have underlined the need for the traffic police to take effective measures to prevent road stunts by the youngsters who usually find such occasions an opportunity to go on such dangerous practices putting their own and the lives of others at risk.