F.P. Report

SARGODHA: At least three people including two children were injured in a gas-leak explosion in Bhalwal tehsil of Sargodha on Saturday.

Rescue officials told local media that the roofs of a house and two shops were caved in and burying three people under the debris.

Upon being informed of the incident, a rescue team reached the site and recovered those trapped under the debris. They were moved to hospital for medical attention.