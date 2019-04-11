Turkey lauds PAF’s efforts towards indigenization

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Air Force Commander General Hasan Küçükakyüz Wednesday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by the air chief, a Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF press release said.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour to him.

The visiting guest paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under discussion during the meeting. While lauding the professionalism of PAF personnel, the Turkish Air Chief praised the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially in the field of indigenisation.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar said that everlasting ties existed between the two brotherly nations and Turkey always stood with Pakistan in times of need. Both the dignitaries pledged to further cement the already existing enviable cordial relations between the two air forces.

Related