Turkish businessmen coming to Afghanistan to consider investment

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that some Turkish investors will travel to Afghanistan in the near future. Mohammad Yonis Momand, the chamber’s acting head, said that Turkey is interested in investing in road construction, energy, industry, and agriculture sectors in Afghanistan. “In the next few months, he will travel to Afghanistan and meet closely with the Afghan officials, and presentations will be made by the ministries about the opportunities in Afghanistan, and then a presentation will be made by the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs office,” said Mohammad Yonis Momand. According to Momand, an exhibition will be held in Turkey with the participation of Afghan businessmen on September 18 this year. Meanwhile, some economists said that when the banking restrictions on transferring money abroad are removed, investments will actually start in the country. “Many national investors are currently facing problems in monetary transactions with the countries of the region, their large amount of money is blocked in the banks, and they cannot use it…,” said Ahmad Hamid Ahmadi, an economist. Meantime, a member of the Board of Directors of the ACCI said that for the progress of commerce between Afghanistan and Turkey, it is necessary to establish a joint commerce chamber and start flights through the air corridors between the two countries. “Joint commerce chamber creates ease in trade relations and in transit facilities between Turkey and Afghanistan, but it also increases trade and attracts investment,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the Board of Directors of the ACCI. Based on the Ministry of Industry and Commerce statistics, in the first four months of 1402, the amount of trade between Afghanistan and Turkey reached $28 million, of which only 5 million dollars were obtained from exports.