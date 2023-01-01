US to hold rare talks with Taliban in Qatar

KABUL (AT News): US officials are set to meet with Taliban representatives in Doha, as announced by the US Department of State. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, will travel to Doha, Qatar, for a significant meeting with a delegation from the Taliban, alongside other officials from the Afghan ministry.

West and Amiri will first embark on a diplomatic mission to Astana, Kazakhstan, where they will engage in meetings with delegates from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss matters pertaining to Afghanistan. Following the discussions in Astana, West and Amiri will proceed to Doha, Qatar.

The focal points of this meeting, as stated by the Department of State, will encompass crucial issues relating to Afghanistan’s well-being. These include providing humanitarian support to the Afghan people, economic stabilization, ensuring fair and dignified treatment for all Afghans, with particular attention to women and girls, addressing security concerns, and implementing measures to counter narcotics production and trafficking.

The context of these meetings is vital considering the historical context. In August 2021, US forces concluded a 20-year war in Afghanistan and withdrew from the country, leading to the collapse of the Western-backed government and the rise of the Taliban in Kabul. Despite this, the US has yet to officially recognize the Taliban government and has imposed sanctions on the group and its leaders.

The stance of the US towards the Afghan government remains uncertain, and these meetings in Doha may potentially signal a shift in that position. Since the Taliban regained power, they have faced international criticism, even from some Muslim nations, for their restrictions on women’s education. In response, Taliban officials have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the US, but they call for the lifting of sanctions as a prerequisite.

As these diplomatic discussions unfold, the world watches closely to see how the engagement between US officials and Taliban representatives might shape the future of Afghanistan and its relations with the international community.