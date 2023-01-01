Astana to host Central Asia, USA meeting on Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, girls and Human Rights Rina Amiri will visit Astana, Kazakhstan, to discuss Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be represented in the upcoming C5+1 Astana meeting. According to a statement, the exact date of the event is still unknown.

The delegates will discuss several important topics, including humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women, girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking, the statement said.

The delegates will also meet with civil society members focused on advanced women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

American delegates are scheduled to meet in Doha next week with the Taliban’s foreign minister and several other group leaders. Their continuous diplomatic missions to improve the situation in Afghanistan include this meeting.

In addition, the U.S. State Department has clarified that these discussions do not signify a change in Washington’s position on the Taliban or recognition of the Kabul administration, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry of Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said that the top priorities in negotiating with the American envoy would be the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, lifting sanctions, and violating the country’s airspace.