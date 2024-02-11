Will end politics of hatred and division: Bilawal

F.P. Report

CHHACHHRO/MITHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has appealed to the nation to vote for his “Nai Soch” in the February 8 general elections pledging that after winning the elections, he will bury the politics of hatred and division in the country forever, which harms the nation, federation, and economy.

He also criticized the PML-N’s limited focus on specific areas within one province, stating that Nawaz Sharif is not campaigning in Sindh because of he didn’t make any contributions to the province’s development. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the incoming PPP government would gift a train service by laying a track from Karachi to Tharparkar, aiming at to provide quality and low-cost travel facilities to the people of the desert district.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman visited Chhachhro town in Tharparkar district on Saturday as part of his nationwide election campaign. He addressed a huge public meeting, expressing gratitude for the full participation of the people and stating that the people of Chhachhro and Tharparkar have already given their verdict before February 8.

He emphasized that the relationship between the PPP and the people is not just political but filled with love, and vowed to be together for the rest of their lives.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that an individual seeking a fourth term as prime minister, is also making false statements about the Thar-coal project. He asked the people of Chhachhro, “Who made the Thar coal project?” to which the public replied, “Benazir, Benazir….” He explained that the Thar coal project was planned to benefit the people of Tharparkar economically.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the people that he would not allow the Karonjhar Mountain in the district to be damaged by the elite, stating, “I will cut off the hands that move towards Karonjhar. Here, if anyone has the right to do business, it is the locals first.”

He emphasized that he is the only politician seeking votes from the people, while others are “looking at left and right”. He urged the public to come out in large numbers on February 8, saying that no power in the world can stop him if they do so.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized opponents aiming for a puppet government in Karachi to exploit the rights of people in Sindh. He pointed out that those contesting elections with the Star symbol in Sindh are facilitating those with the Tiger symbol, serving Lahore and Raiwind only.

He identified inflation, poverty, and unemployment as the three biggest problems and presented the PPP’s election manifesto, the “People’s Economic Agreement.” He mentioned that the manifesto has been translated into Sindhi, Saraiki, Balochi, Pashto, English, and Urdu. He pledged to double the income of the people, provide 300 units of free solar power, build three million house units with ownership rights for women, increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and offer interest-free loans to women for business.

He also announced the launch of Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Mazdoor Card, and Benazir Youth Card programs to assist farmers, laborers, and youth. Additionally, he promised to establish at least one university in each district and improve the public health system with free treatment facilities, similar to NICVD, SIUT, and Gambat Medical Institute. He concluded by announcing the “Bhook Mittao Program” to provide at least one meal to primary school children.