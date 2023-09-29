Zara Noor Abbas recalls her memories from Umrah trip

KARACHI (Web Desk) : Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas wants to go on her religious journey again to perform Umrah.

The Zebaish star took to her Instagram stories to convey her heartfelt gratitude and a deep desire to revisit the sacred places of holy land.

“My experience in Saudia was nothing short of enchanting. I miss it dearly, and the yearning for it tugs at my heart almost every day. It’s a place that holds the power to heal, a place that orchestrates so much positivity in your life,” the Deewar-e-Shab actor wrote on her Instagram stories.

Zara also shared exclusive videos from her Umrah trip featuring her mother and husband Asad Siddiqui.

