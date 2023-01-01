16m Afghan children in need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF

KABUL (Khaama Press): Nearly 16 million children in Afghanistan need urgent humanitarian aid, the UN Children’s Agency, UNICEF, warned of a “children’s crisis” on Thursday.

The UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza, stated in a video that many children in Afghanistan carry responsibilities well above their years and that children’s rights are constantly being degraded in Afghanistan.

“In a country with almost 16 million children in need of protection and humanitarian assistance, in a country in which way too many kids are burdened with responsibilities way beyond their age, in a country where the children’s rights are eroded every day, having a space like this offers the kids a respite, a safe and secure space where the kids can rest, can relax, can play and can make friends,” he said.

He also said, “They don’t have clean water to quench their thirst or blankets to sleep.”

He also pointed out that the condition of children in the country is disastrous, as some children are breadwinners for their families.

“Children as young as six are in dangerous conditions to help their parents put a little food on the table,” he said.

On the other hand, children are the most vulnerable section of society, including violence, early marriage and a huge responsibility.

“Too many live in fear of violence or early marriage. Too many are burdened by the weight of a dual responsibility,” he said. “Too many people have forgotten that Afghanistan is a children’s crisis.”

The organization also reiterated that nearly 2.3 million children are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2023.

He called on the world community and international aid agencies to support Afghan children in this difficult time.

Since the Taliban’s control of the country, following the sanction by the international community, the country has faced financial, acute humanitarian, and human rights crises.