ABC, aid organizations hold event in Dubai

DUBAI (Khaama Press): The head of the Afghan Business Council (ABC) in the UAE, Haji Obaidullah Sader Khail, said that the Afghan American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) organized a significant event in Dubai, attended by members of the Afghan Business Council, AACC President Jeff Greico, AACC members, donors, and esteemed guests.

The event aimed to discuss the private sector development in Afghanistan and the current challenges ahead of it.

Sader Khail, who participated in the event, said that the meeting had a fruitful discussion about the current challenges and support different countries provide to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the meeting also focused on the difficulties that Afghan business owners experience with Banking and Visas.

On the other hand, experts stressed the necessity of transparent aid distribution to vulnerable sections of society and the significance of providing financial support to small and medium-sized projects.

Renowned Afghan economist Seyar Qureshi emphasized the support of small and medium-sized projects that would benefit the country and called on the aid organization to distribute the aid to vulnerable people transparently.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of the Economy, emphasized the major development project in the country, such as CASA-1000 and TAPI, which have an important role in the economic development of Afghanistan. Hence he called on the international organizations to support these projects.

Since the return of the De facto government in the country, businessmen and traders have faced several challenges, including transferring money, the Visa process, banking and other restriction. The attendees urged the authorities to take note of the numerous issues facing Afghan businesspeople.