30-member trade team from Uzbekistan arrives in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced that a 30-member trade delegation from Uzbekistan arrived in Kabul on Saturday. The ministry said in a statement the delegation is led by Nazem Jan Khalmuradov, the first deputy minister of trade of Uzbekistan. While welcoming the delegation at Kabul Airport, Qurdrat Jamal, deputy trade minister of Afghanistan, said the visit is valuable for strengthening trade relations between the two countries. According to the statement, Uzbekistan has expressed its interest in cooperation in the fields of electricity, technology and foodstuffs, and these issues will be discussed during Uzbekistan delegation’s two-day visit.