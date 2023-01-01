ICRC treats over 580,000 patients in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): During the initial half of 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported providing health care to 581,548 patients, mainly women and children, across 47 health facilities managed by the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in collaboration with the ICRC.

In a recently released report, the group highlighted its contribution to 33 hospitals, which collectively held a capacity of 7,057 beds and served a population of 26 million individuals.

The support extended to these healthcare facilities encompassed two vital aspects. Firstly, salaries for approximately 10,900 health workers were covered, ensuring their continued commitment to patient care. Secondly, the group shouldered the operational expenses of these hospitals, ensuring their seamless functioning and accessibility to the communities they served.

The report highlighted that 102,226 patients received assistance in 7 ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres. Additionally, the ICRC provided monthly food rations to cover three daily meals to around 12,000 detainees incarcerated in 11 prisons throughout the country.

The group reported the successful resolution of 87 missing people’s cases, locating their whereabouts. Additionally, the ICRC emphasized the pressing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where over 55 per cent of the population requires aid, further exacerbated by “economic sanctions are intensifying an already dire circumstance.”