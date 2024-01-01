800 ethnic conflicts resolved under Islamic Emirate rule, says officials

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate said that 800 ethnic conflicts have been resolved since the they came to power.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the interim government, most of the conflicts were about land, forests or water.

“Our regional governance has resolved 800 small and large ethnic conflicts in different provinces since the Islamic Emirate came to power. Most of them were about land, forests or water,” said Hamdullah Fetrat, the deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate.

Fetrat added that most of these conflicts emerged between nomads and regional people in Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Bamiyan and Takhar provinces.

“The government has done much to resolve conflicts between nomads and people in different provinces. We had many conflicts in Ghazni, Bamiyan, Maidan Wardak and Takhar provinces which have been resolved significantly,” added the deputy spokesperson.

“Most of the conflicts are resolved through regional councils in different provinces,” said Muhammad Asif Faqiri, a law expert.

“The Taliban has been successful in resolving the conflicts through Sharia law,” said Akhtar Muhammad Rasikh, a military analyst.

Earlier, the ministry of borders and tribal affairs said that they have established a commission to resolve ethnic conflicts across the country.