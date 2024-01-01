International community supports people of Afghanistan: Rina

KABUL (Khaama Press): Rina Amiri, the US Special Representative for Women’s Affairs and Human Rights in Afghanistan, says that the international community is united and committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and respecting their rights, particularly addressing the issues faced by women and girls in the country.

The US Special Representative for Women’s Affairs and Human Rights in Afghanistan wrote, in her social platform X, stating that the recent meeting of representatives of countries in Doha has strengthened this commitment.

Amiri stated that during the Doha meeting, Afghan civil society representatives urged the international community to consider the importance of women’s participation and civil society in discussions related to the security situation and the status of women in the country.

The second meeting of representatives of countries for Afghanistan was held last week hosted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Earlier, Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, also commented on the Doha meeting, saying that there is a strong consensus among countries regarding collective interests in Afghanistan, and no country wants to witness the emergence and threat of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Critics emphasize that any interaction with the de facto authorities must prioritize principles that uphold women’s rights, human rights, including access to education and employment, and the formation of an inclusive government that represents all ethnic and religious groups in the country.

They stress the importance of ensuring that engagement with the current authorities is contingent upon their commitment to respecting fundamental rights, including the empowerment of women, protection of human rights, and the establishment of a government that encompasses the diverse ethnic and religious makeup of the nation.