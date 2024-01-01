Almost 100 Afghan migrants deported to Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan has reported that nearly a hundred Afghan migrants have returned to the country after being expelled from Pakistan.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry stated that 99 Afghan migrants were deported to the country.

According to the statement, the mentioned migrants returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province after being expelled from Pakistan.

The Torkham border authorities in Nangarhar province also confirmed that the returnees included 18 families.

The ministry’s information indicates that these migrants were forcibly returned from Pakistan.

Recently, the process of expelling Afghan migrants from Pakistan has intensified, with the interim government of Pakistan citing a lack of residency documents as the primary reason for expelling Afghan migrants from the country.

Alongside the challenges of migration, Afghanistan is facing harsh winter conditions, exacerbating the already dire situation in the country.

The harsh winter has led to increased hardships for Afghan refugees and internally displaced persons, adding to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This comes amid a lack of shelters, food, job opportunities and medical care for the Afghan returnees in the country.