Afghan ambassador to Italy dismissed: MoFA

KABUL (TOLO News): Helena Malikyar, the Afghan ambassador to Italy, and her deputy were dismissed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and the move was approved by President Ghani, said a MoFA source on Wednesday.

Around two week ago a document was seen by TOLOnews in which the Afghan acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haroon Chakhansuri ordered six Afghan diplomats in Italy to return to Afghanistan within 48 hours.

According to sources, the six diplomats, including the Afghan ambassador Helena Malikyar, comprise almost all the staff of the Afghan embassy in Italy, and the group includes some diplomats who were appointed to the mission just a few weeks ago.

Sources said the decision was made by the MoFA after tensions arose among the Afghan diplomats and the Afghan ambassador to Italy.