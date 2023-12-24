Afghan Minister meets with Japan’s delegation

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the delegation of Sasakawa Peace Foundation of Japan in Kabul, the ministry said in a statement.

The delegation included Atsushi Sunami, president of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Tadamichi Yamamoto, former UNSG’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and other members of this organization, read the statement.

Sunami praised the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in various fields, including comprehensive security, and said he hopes that some existing obstacles, including economic problems might be resolved soon.

Sunami added that to solve the problems of Afghanistan, there is a need to hold various meetings between non-governmental organizations and individuals.

He stated that Afghanistan’s problems can be solved by considering different ways, and once they are resolved, the gap between Afghanistan and the world will disappear. The delegation expressed hope for more assistance from Japan through UNAMA for the Afghans.

Sirajuddin Haqqani meanwhile said that Japan has helped Afghans in difficult situations and added that the historical relations between the two countries are positively affected by the deeds of kind and compassionate people like the late Tetsu Nakamura.

Haqqani described the visit of experts from Sasakawa Peace Foundation and similar organizations as positive and said that IEA hopes these organizations would present an actual picture of the country’s situation to others, leading to good political decisions.

“The restrictions imposed by foreigners cause the tragedy of human needs; however, the basic human needs of Afghans should be evaluated separately from the political issues,” Haqqani said.

He added that prolonged political issues can be resolved through dialogue, understanding and bilateral relations.