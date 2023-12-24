IEA seeks positive ties with world community

KABUL (Ariana News): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met in Kabul with the Japanese ambassador and a delegation from the Japanese Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

The meeting was also attended by Tadamichi Yamamoto, the former representative of the United Nations for Afghanistan (UNAMA). In the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi commended Japan for its assistance and collaboration with Afghanistan across various domains, particularly acknowledging the efforts of Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, according to an official statement by the PM’s office.

Hanafi emphasized that drugs pose a significant obstacle for Afghanistan and the world. He further stated that the Islamic Emirate has implemented a ban on the cultivation, production, smuggling, and use of drugs, which is considered a significant achievement.

At the meeting, he stressed that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used to carry out activities against any country. The Islamic Emirate seeks to establish positive relations with all nations based on mutual respect and interaction.

Tadamichi Yamamoto expressed that normalizing relations between the Islamic Emirate and the international community is beneficial for Afghanistan and the world and Japan stands ready to cooperate in this regard.

Atsushi Tsunami, the head of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation of Japan, while expressing his satisfaction with the overall security situation in Afghanistan, said that they are the voice of the Japanese people and are ready to help the people of Afghanistan.

He added that the security throughout Afghanistan has encouraged them to start their activities in the fields of health, education, agriculture and irrigation and other fields.

During the visit, the Japanese ambassador also revealed that Japan has provided over $58 million in aid to Afghanistan and intends to continue supporting the country with food assistance and aid for returning refugees.