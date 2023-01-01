Ashrafi highlights Pakistan’s stand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and Kashmir’s causes, emphasizing that any resolution must align with the aspirations of the respective populations.

Addressing a press conference, he expressed his hope that the establishment of an independent and self-determined Palestinian state was drawing closer.

Ashrafi who is also the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council informed that an event titled “Seerat Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference” was scheduled for October 1, in Lahore, bringing together leaders from various faiths and sects.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, in a meeting with Christian leaders, conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting its principles of faith, state, and Islam outlining Pakistan’s dedication to fostering interfaith harmony.

He emphasized that interfaith unity and harmony were the need of the hour. He said Pakistan’s stance on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir was clear and unequivocal.

Dismissing baseless rumours, Ashrafi stressed that Saudi Arabia, especially Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had already expressed a clear position on the Kashmir issue. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a natural alliance, and it is inconceivable to address these issues without considering the will of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people,” he added.

He called for the rights of Kashmiris to be upheld according to United Nations resolutions and for the establishment of a free, and self-governing Palestinian state. He also acknowledged the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince towards peace and security in the region.

Ashrafi made it clear that Saudi Arabia was not putting any pressure on Pakistan on the issue of Israel, urging that the spreading of false news and rumours should be stopped.

Addressing recent conspiracies aimed at sabotaging interfaith harmony, he pointed out that these nefarious designs, including incidents in Sargodha and other places, were thwarted by the government, security agencies, and religious scholars. He stressed that Islam promoted peace and inclusivity and protected the rights of minorities.

Ahrafi announced that in honour of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference would be held in Lahore on October 1st, inviting leaders from various sects and faiths. During the conference, a significant action plan for interfaith harmony would be unveiled, he added.

Prominent religious leaders, including Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Ibrahim Hanafi, Mufti Syed Naseem-ul-Islam, Mufti Falak Sher, Mufti Rehmat Din, Qari Kifayatullah, Maulana Nasir Haqqani and Qari Faisal Amin were present at the event. (APP)