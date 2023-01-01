Balochistan’s development depends on utilizing its mineral resource: Bugti

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that full utilization of mineral resources was needed for the development of Balochistan and situation in the province could be improved by increasing political commitment and capacity.

Addressing a concluding ceremony of a seminar titled “Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment,” the minister thanked European contributors on behalf of people of Pakistan for holding the event.

He asked the European union to continue its efforts for holding such informative seminars which could help to sensitize people of the province living in remote areas. The minister said said that non- Balanced development was the problem of all developing countries and politics over this issue was not the solution to the problem.

He said that the country would have to focus on plan for development of our new generation. The minister said that everyone should hold themselves accountable before pointing a finger at anyone. “I belong to a rural area. When the state gave me an opportunity, I reached this position through hard work.” he said adding that every individual could got opportunities and success through hard work.

Later, the minister also participated in the High Achievers Awards ceremony organized by Roots International Schools and Colleges. Addressing the function, he congratulated the best performing students, adding the high performing students had achieved the success through their hard work. (APP)