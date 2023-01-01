Election date will alleviate uncertainty: Kaira

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, emphasised that providing a specific date by the Election Commission for general elections would help alleviate the prevailing uncertainty.

Kaira reiterated that the PPP firmly upholds its constitutional mandate to hold elections and believes it is essential for stability.

Furthermore, he clarified that the issue of a level playing field is distinct from this matter and should be addressed separately.

It is to be recalled that PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had earlier requested the Election Commission (ECP) to announce a date for polls in the country.

Speaking to media, the PPP leader said [constitutionally] it was the duty of the ECP to announce the date [for holding elections].

The former foreign minister also admitted that “there is no level playing-field for all in the country. And that is my objection.”

Bilawal vowed that people’s elected representatives would be placed in Islamabad [after general elections]. “I want the old ways of running the country be abandoned. Masses have to face the consequences of [bad] decisions taken in Islamabad.” (NNI)