Australia urged to prioritize Humanitarian Visas for Afghan nationals

KABUL (Khaama Press): On Friday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement urging Australia to prioritize humanitarian visas. The organization highlighted the critical role of enhancing adaptability and innovation within refugee resettlement programs to save the lives of the most vulnerable individuals effectively.

Amidst the escalating human rights and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the organization has emphasized the urgent need for the government to simplify bureaucratic procedures and prioritise processing humanitarian visas for individuals in desperate need of escaping the situation.

Days earlier, the Australian federal government declared an increase in humanitarian visa allocation from 17,875 to 20,000 refugees.

This week signifies the second anniversary of the Taliban’s resurgence to power in Afghanistan. Just a few days before, the Australian federal government declared a boost in its humanitarian visa allocation, raising the number from 17,875 to 20,000 for refugees.

Afghanistan has plunged into a dire humanitarian crisis in the past two years, with two-thirds of its population facing famine and over three million children struggling with severe malnutrition. The country also bears one of the world’s highest infant mortality rates, with thousands of preventable pregnancy-related deaths among women.

“Following the takeover of the nation on August 15, 2021, the Taliban have curtailed women and girls’ entitlements to education, employment, mobility, and peaceful assembly. The remaining Afghan media contends with extensive censorship. A growing number of journalists and dissenting voices are imprisoned,” Human Rights Watch said.

“The more complex the circumstances, the greater the need for adaptability. The Home Affairs Department acknowledged earlier this year that humanitarian visa applications from Afghanistan face delays due to challenges from the very Taliban authorities persecuting these individuals,” the organization said.

HRW reported that in 2021, the government allotted 26,500 humanitarian visas for Afghan refugees over the next five years. By May this year, almost half were issued, but applications surpassed 40,000. This pace indicates a substantial shortfall in available quotas compared to demand.